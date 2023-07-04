Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 7 July

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national 24-hour strike on Friday 7 July, with strike times varying from city to city.

The day-long industrial action has been called by the Faisa-Confail trade union and is set to affect local bus, metro and tram services in cities across Italy.

In Rome the strike will affect the ATAC network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services, as well as Roma TPL buses.

Venerdì 7 luglio #sciopero del trasporto pubblico locale. A Roma la protesta interesserà sia Atac che Roma Tpl. Il servizio sarà garantito da inizio del servizio diurno e sino alle 8.30 e poi dalle 17 alle 20.

Rome's public transport services will be guaranteed however during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

In Milan the strike is set to disrupt public transport services from 08.45 to 15.00 and after 18.00, according to the ATM website.

Faisa-Confail said the strike is in response to a range of disputes, including pay, the rising cost of living, working hours and safety in the workplace.

