Italy's Pantheon makes €20,000 on first day of ticket sales

Rome landmark sells almost 6,000 tickets on first day.

The Pantheon generated more than €20,000 in ticket sales on Monday, with almost 6,000 tickets sold on the first day of a new ticketing system at the Rome landmark.

Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano hailed the outcome as "more successful than expected" and said the Pantheon is now in line with "representative monuments" around the world.

At the end of the first day, 5,792 tickets were sold (3,835 on site and 1,957 via the booking platform), generating a total of €21,381, reports news agency ANSA.

Sono orgoglioso di aver acquistato il primo biglietto per il #Pantheon. La valorizzazione del patrimonio nazionale inizia dal riconoscimento del suo valore. pic.twitter.com/h11zUt7GAS — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) July 3, 2023

Describing it as "an important result", Sangiuliano underlined that the €5 entry fee applies to tourists, not residents of Rome, and that all visitors can access the site for free on the first Sunday of every month.

The proceeds of the ticket sales will be divided between the Italian culture ministry, which will bear the costs of cleaning and maintenance at the Pantheon, and the diocese of Rome which will use the funds for charity and the upkeep of of state-owned churches in the capital.

Sangiuliano said that the city of Rome will be allocated part of the ticket sale proceeds but warned that municipal authorities must keep the piazza in front of the Pantheon "in conditions of decorum and presentability".

In addition to Rome residents, access to the Pantheon remains free for visitors with disabilities and the under-18s, while visitors aged 18 to 25 pay a discounted entry fee of €3.

The Pantheon is the most visited heritage site in Italy, attracting around nine million visitors a year.

Cover photo Gennaro Sangiuliano - Twitter