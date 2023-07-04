29.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 04 July 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Pantheon makes €20,000 on first day of ticket sales
News Tourism

Italy's Pantheon makes €20,000 on first day of ticket sales

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome landmark sells almost 6,000 tickets on first day.

The Pantheon generated more than €20,000 in ticket sales on Monday, with almost 6,000 tickets sold on the first day of a new ticketing system at the Rome landmark.

Italy's culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano hailed the outcome as "more successful than expected" and said the Pantheon is now in line with "representative monuments" around the world.

At the end of the first day, 5,792 tickets were sold (3,835 on site and 1,957 via the booking platform), generating a total of €21,381, reports news agency ANSA.

Describing it as "an important result", Sangiuliano underlined that the €5 entry fee applies to tourists, not residents of Rome, and that all visitors can access the site for free on the first Sunday of every month.

The proceeds of the ticket sales will be divided between the Italian culture ministry, which will bear the costs of cleaning and maintenance at the Pantheon, and the diocese of Rome which will use the funds for charity and the upkeep of of state-owned churches in the capital.

Sangiuliano said that the city of Rome will be allocated part of the ticket sale proceeds but warned that municipal authorities must keep the piazza in front of the Pantheon "in conditions of decorum and presentability".

In addition to Rome residents, access to the Pantheon remains free for visitors with disabilities and the under-18s, while visitors aged 18 to 25 pay a discounted entry fee of €3.

The Pantheon is the most visited heritage site in Italy, attracting around nine million visitors a year.

Cover photo Gennaro Sangiuliano - Twitter

General Info

Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy's Pantheon makes €20,000 on first day of ticket sales

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Tourism

Italy police identify tourist accused of carving name on Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Tourist filmed carving name into Rome's Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy to launch direct train from Rome to Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Bulgari opens luxury hotel in centre of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy's virtual Venus tourism campaign faces wave of criticism

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy unveils Botticelli Venus as new tourism ambassador

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

US tourist fined for driving Ferrari in Florence's Piazza della Signoria

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome police carry disabled tourist as Colosseum metro escalator broken

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -