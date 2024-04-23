Rome to stage Italy's May Day concert at the Circus Maximus

Jubilee 2025 works underway at usual concert venue.

Italy's annual May Day concert leaves behind its traditional venue outside Rome's Basilica of S. Giovanni in Laterano and moves to the Circus Maximus this year.

The free concert, which attracts large crowds every year, has been held in front of the basilica for the last three decades to mark Workers' Day on 1 May.

The concert's move to the Circus Maximus is designed to facilitate the works underway to transform the site outside the landmark basilica ahead of Jubilee Year 2025.

Public holiday

Italy marks the Festa dei Lavoratori or Festa del Lavoro with a national public holiday, resulting in the closure of the country's schools and public offices.

This year the Labour Day holiday falls on a Wednesday.

The annual musical event, known as the concertone, is organised by Italy's trade unions and attracts established acts alongside rising stars from the Italian music industry.

It is also used as a platform to promote workers' rights, confronting issues ranging from discrimination against women to safety in the workplace.

2024 line-up

The event will be inaugurated at 13.15 by rapper Big Mama before the concert gets underway at 15.15.

The concertone will be presented by singers Noemi and Ermal Meta, both of whom have performed at the event several times in the past.

This year's line-up includes Achil­le Lau­ro, Rose Villain, Morgan, Mahmood, Ultimo, Coez & Frah Quin­ta­le, Co­la­pe­sce Di­mar­ti­no, Dar­gen D’A­mi­co, Rosa Linn, Malika Ayane, Piero Pelù, and Leo Gassmann.

Concert venue

It is not the first time that the concertone has moved from its traditional venue over the past three decades.

During the Jubilee Year 2000 the event moved to the Tor Vergata suburb while in 2020 and 2021 it was held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica - streamed live without crowds - due to the covid pandemic.

In recent years the Circus Maximus has hosted concerts by Måneskin, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses and, controversially, American rapper Travis Scott whose rowdy fans sparked earthquake fears at the ancient Roman site.

Concert details

The concert takes place on Wednesday 1 May from 15.15 until around midnight and will be broadcast live on Rai3 and Radio2 as well as on RaiPlay and Rai Italia.

The event is free and no tickets or reservations are required.

There are likely to be traffic restrictions in the Circus Maximus area on 1 May.

For full concert information see Primo Maggio Roma website.