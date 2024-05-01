The American University of Rome Awards Honorary Degree to Mark Getty for Contributions to Art and Philanthropy.

The President and Board of Trustees of The American University of Rome today announced that businessman and philanthropist Mark Getty has been nominated as their honorary degree recipient for 2024. The degree will be conferred at their annual commencement ceremony on May 16th, 2024, at Villa Aurelia in Rome. Mr. Getty, co-founder and chairman of Getty Images, has been nominated in recognition of his substantial contributions to the visual arts and his commitment to cultural heritage.

Mark Getty, a true pioneer whose leadership at Getty Images revolutionized the accessibility of art and historical imagery, has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to preserving and democratizing art—a mission that resonates deeply with the core values of The American University of Rome. His philanthropic endeavors, including significant contributions to the National Gallery in London, reflect a deep commitment to education, cultural appreciation, and the preservation and celebration of human creativity.

"Mark Getty's vision has profoundly influenced the way the world accesses and appreciates art, making him a beacon of innovation and access in the creative industries," said Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome. "His work embodies the spirit of global citizenship and cross-cultural communication that is at the heart of our university’s mission."

The conferral of this degree is part of The American University of Rome’s longstanding tradition of honoring individuals who have made a significant impact in their fields of expertise and those who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to bettering humanity. Mark Getty joins a list of distinguished recipients, including Stanley Tucci, Alice Waters, Andrea Camilleri, Roger Waters, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Paolo Sorrentino, Oscar Farinetti, and James Murdoch, individuals who continue to motivate and inspire our students and faculty.