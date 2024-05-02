Lily Collins in Rome to film scenes for Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris takes a Roman Holiday.

Lily Collins is currently in Rome to film scenes for Season 4 of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris after filming concluded in the French capital last week.

After posting on Instagram last Saturday "Next stop: Rome!", the show's star shared pictures of herself at landmarks including the Colosseum and the Mouth of Truth.

The British-American actress, who plays Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper in the Netflix show, filmed scenes at the Trevi Fountain with new co-star Eugenio Franceschini, with filming also reportedly taking place on streets around the Jewish Ghetto district.

The show's arrival in Rome was long expected after Collins teased fans during the annual Netflix Tudum event last June when she said: “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

It is not known exactly what role Rome will play in the show's storyline, or how many episodes will be filmed in the Italian capital, ahead of the expected release of the fourth season later this year.

Photo Lily Collins Instagram