  3. Italy approves tough new law against 'eco-vandals'
News Culture

Italy approves tough new law against 'eco-vandals'

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Move follows spate of protests by activists targeting Italian cultural landmarks to draw attention to climate crisis.

The Italian parliament on Thursday approved tough new penalties on those who damage or deface monuments and heritage sites, as the right-wing government clamps down on so-called eco-vandals.

Under the new law, proposed last April by culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, those caught damaging or defacing works of art or cultural heritage will face fines from €20,000 up to €60,000.

Already approved by the senate, the 'Beni Culturali' bill was passed definitively by the lower house on Thursday with 138 votes in favour, 92 against and 10 abstentions.

The move follows a series of controversial protests by climate activists from the Ultima Generazione group at Italian landmarks including the Trevi Fountain in Rome and the Uffizi in Florence.

In a statement on the Italian culture ministry website, Sangiuliano thanked the parliament for finally passing the "eco-vandal bill".

“Today is a beautiful day for Italian culture and, in particular, for the artistic and architectural heritage of the nation" - Sangiuliano stated - "From now on, anyone who causes damage to the cultural and heritage landscape will be forced to pay the cost of the expenses for the complete restoration of the works out of their own pocket".

