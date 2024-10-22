25 C
News Sport

Italy to play All Blacks at Juventus Stadium in Turin

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Allianz Stadium to host first rugby match.

Italy's national rugby team is to play against New Zealand's All Blacks in a test match at Turin's Allianz Stadium on Saturday 23 November 2024.

The game, hailed as a landmark event for Italian rugby, willl see the home stadium of Serie A club Juventus host a non-football sporting event for the first time.

The fact that the stadium is opening its doors to rugby is seen as a testament to the growing popularity of the sport in Italy.

The Italy vs New Zealand game, the third and final match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, is scheduled at 21.10 local time.

It will be the ninth time the All Blacks have played on Italian soil since first taking on the Azzurri in Italy in Bologna in 1995.

The All Blacks have won previous all eight matches against the Azzurri in Italy, the most recent of which was played in Rome in 2021.

Next year the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital will host three Six Nations games in the 2025 edition of the annual rugby union championship.

The Azzurri will face Wales on 8 February, France on 23 February and defending champions Ireland on 15 March.

Ticket details for the Italy vs All Blacks game can be found on the Federazione Italiana Rugby website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

