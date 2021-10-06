Rugby: Rome to host Italy-All Blacks test match

Italy's new rugby coach is a New Zealander who makes his debut with the Azzurri against the All Blacks.

Italy is to play against the New Zealand rugby team, better known as the All Blacks, in a test match at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday 6 November.

The game, scheduled to start at 14.00, is the first of three test matches for Italy, the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) has announced.

Italy will face Argentina in Treviso on Saturday 13 November and Uruguay in Parma on Saturday 20 November.

The Rome match will be the first for Italy's new coach, the New Zealander Kieran Crowley, a former All Blacks player who helped his country win the 1987 World Cup.

It will be the fourth time the All Blacks have played in Rome, after facing Italy in games played in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Tickets have yet to go on sale for the upcoming test matches, with the FIR said to be waiting for clarification on the stadium capacity allowed under Italy's covid protocols.

Currently the maximum outdoor capacity of stadiums is set at 50 per cent of the total but this could be raised to 75 per cent in the coming weeks, following recent CTS recommendations.

All those attending the rugby games will be required to present a Green Pass or proof of a negative covid test carried out within the previous 48 hours.

For ticket updates check the FIR website. Photo Corriere dello Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race
Sport

Italy's Sonny Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race

Italy Volleyball Champions of Europe
Sport

Italy Volleyball Champions of Europe

Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition
Sport

Run Rome Marathon back for 2021 edition

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale
Sport

Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale

Italy wins 69 medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games
Sport

Italy wins 69 medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Lazio fans want the Flaminio to be their home stadium
Sport

Lazio fans want the Flaminio to be their home stadium

Jacobs: Fastest Man in the World is back in Rome
Sport

Jacobs: Fastest Man in the World is back in Rome

Italy ends Olympics with record 40 medals
Sport

Italy ends Olympics with record 40 medals

Olympics: Italy wins gold in 4x100m relay race
Sport

Olympics: Italy wins gold in 4x100m relay race

Italy breaks its Olympic medal record
Sport

Italy breaks its Olympic medal record

Italy's Olympic boss hits out at foreign media over Jacobs win
Sport

Italy's Olympic boss hits out at foreign media over Jacobs win

Olympics: Jacobs first Italian to win Men's 100m final
Sport

Olympics: Jacobs first Italian to win Men's 100m final

Roma fans gather in Rome centre to celebrate club
Sport

Roma fans gather in Rome centre to celebrate club

Lazio footballer Hysaj under fire for Bella Ciao song
Sport

Lazio footballer Hysaj under fire for Bella Ciao song

Euro 2020: Azzurri open top bus parade in Rome 'not authorised'
Sport

Euro 2020: Azzurri open top bus parade in Rome 'not authorised'