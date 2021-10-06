Rugby: Rome to host Italy-All Blacks test match

Italy's new rugby coach is a New Zealander who makes his debut with the Azzurri against the All Blacks.

Italy is to play against the New Zealand rugby team, better known as the All Blacks, in a test match at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday 6 November.

The game, scheduled to start at 14.00, is the first of three test matches for Italy, the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR) has announced.

Italy will face Argentina in Treviso on Saturday 13 November and Uruguay in Parma on Saturday 20 November.

The Rome match will be the first for Italy's new coach, the New Zealander Kieran Crowley, a former All Blacks player who helped his country win the 1987 World Cup.

It will be the fourth time the All Blacks have played in Rome, after facing Italy in games played in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Tickets have yet to go on sale for the upcoming test matches, with the FIR said to be waiting for clarification on the stadium capacity allowed under Italy's covid protocols.

Currently the maximum outdoor capacity of stadiums is set at 50 per cent of the total but this could be raised to 75 per cent in the coming weeks, following recent CTS recommendations.

All those attending the rugby games will be required to present a Green Pass or proof of a negative covid test carried out within the previous 48 hours.

For ticket updates check the FIR website. Photo Corriere dello Sport