Italy reopens nightclubs and eases covid rules for theatres, cinemas, stadiums
Italy to reopen nightclubs after a year and a half as maximum capacity for theatres and cinemas raised to 100 per cent.
The Italian government unanimously approved a decree last night that will allow the further opening up of venues in the world of culture, sport and nightlife, with effect from Monday 11 October.
The new rules apply to 'white zones' - the areas with the fewest covid restrictions (currently most of Italy) - and apply exclusively to holders of the Green Pass, the digital or paper certificate that shows people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.
However the big news affects nightlife, as Italy's nightclubs, discos and dance halls prepare to reopen after a closure of more than a year and a half, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors.
#COVID19, il ministro @dariofrance: «Accolta nostra richiesta per ritorno al 100% in cinema, teatri, musei e
concerti». https://t.co/5OrAhpOgIG#MiC #Cinema #Teatro #Musica #Spettacolo #SoloAlCinema pic.twitter.com/fPGf9yuIAI— Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) October 7, 2021