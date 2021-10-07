Gordon Ramsay: 'Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine'

News of Ramsay's verdict reaches Italy where it has not gone down well.

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef, has ruffled feathers in Italy by stating that Greek cuisine is superior to Italian cuisine.

The outspoken chef made the remark on the television show Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, in which he stars alongside the London-based Italian chef Gino D'Acampo and French maître d' Fred Siriex.

The programme aired in the UK last week but Ramsay's comments have begun to create a stir in Italy after an article appeared in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday.

Ramsay expressed his divisive opinion as the three protagonists of the show were sipping champagne on a luxury yacht in Greece.

He prefaced the remark by stating that "Greece never gets the look-in that France has, or the Italians" before dropping the bombshell: "Honestly I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine."

D'Acampo is momentarily speechless but manages to say: "You are not serious...you cannot...you can't..." before urging Siriex to "Say something!"

Siriex notes that Greece is "one place in the world where people live up to 90, 100 years, and that's because of the food and the climate..."

But a furious D'Acampo won't hear another word. "The Italian diet is one of the most famous diets in the world...(with) people living many, many years."

Ramsay interrupts and says "They live longer here, in Greece", to which D'Acampo insists that Greek food "cannot be compared" to Italy's cuisine.

Ramsay's opinion has been welcomed in Greece but his verdict has not gone down well among Italians on social media.

It is not the first time that the celebrity chef has caused a furore in Italy, after he posted a picture of the "most amazing carbonara" on his Twitter page last year.

Italians heaped scorn on his gloopy creation, labelling it a "plate of "yellow soup", a "joke", and even a "disgusting mess".