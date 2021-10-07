Gordon Ramsay: 'Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine'

News of Ramsay's verdict reaches Italy where it has not gone down well.

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef, has ruffled feathers in Italy by stating that Greek cuisine is superior to Italian cuisine.

The outspoken chef made the remark on the television show Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, in which he stars alongside the London-based Italian chef Gino D'Acampo and French maître d' Fred Siriex.

The programme aired in the UK last week but Ramsay's comments have begun to create a stir in Italy after an article appeared in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday.

Ramsay expressed his divisive opinion as the three protagonists of the show were sipping champagne on a luxury yacht in Greece.

He prefaced the remark by stating that "Greece never gets the look-in that France has, or the Italians" before dropping the bombshell: "Honestly I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine."

D'Acampo is momentarily speechless but manages to say: "You are not serious...you cannot...you can't..." before urging Siriex to "Say something!"

Siriex notes that Greece is "one place in the world where people live up to 90, 100 years, and that's because of the food and the climate..."

But a furious D'Acampo won't hear another word. "The Italian diet is one of the most famous diets in the world...(with) people living many, many years."

Ramsay interrupts and says "They live longer here, in Greece", to which D'Acampo insists that Greek food "cannot be compared" to Italy's cuisine.

Ramsay's opinion has been welcomed in Greece but his verdict has not gone down well among Italians on social media.

It is not the first time that the celebrity chef has caused a furore in Italy, after he posted a picture of the "most amazing carbonara" on his Twitter page last year.

Italians heaped scorn on his gloopy creation, labelling it a "plate of "yellow soup", a "joke", and even a "disgusting mess".
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75709
Previous article Rome police rescue porcupine from street near Vatican

RELATED ARTICLES

Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station
Food

Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station

Rome revives ancient Vinalia wine harvest festival in Botanic Gardens
Food

Rome revives ancient Vinalia wine harvest festival in Botanic Gardens

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany
Food

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany

Most famous pasta dishes
Food

Most famous pasta dishes

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition
Food

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine
Food

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes
Food

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests
Food

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021
Food

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake
Food

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake

What is Burrata
Food

What is Burrata

Food deliveries in Rome
Food

Food deliveries in Rome

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes
Food

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times
Food

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic
Food

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic