A Culinary Voyage: Exploring the Best Fish Restaurants in Rome

The Best Fish Restaurants in Rome: A Culinary Voyage through the Eternal City

Rome boasts a thriving culinary scene, particularly when it comes to seafood. From cozy trattorias to upscale dining establishments, the city offers a plethora of fish restaurants that cater to all tastes and preferences.

Here, we explore some of the best fish restaurants in Rome, where fresh ingredients, innovative recipes, and Italian hospitality come together to create unforgettable dining experiences.

Benito e Gilberto al Falco

Located in the Prati district, Benito e Gilberto al Falco is a family-run restaurant that has been a staple in Rome’s seafood scene since 1976. The restaurant is adorned with photos of celebrities who have dined there, adding to its charm.

Specializing in fresh, high-quality seafood, the menu features dishes like linguine with lobster, red prawns in white wine, and a delightful pasta and beans with seafood. The warm hospitality from the Bassi family, along with the excellent seafood and cozy atmosphere, makes Benito e Gilberto al Falco a must-visit.

Address : Via del Falco, 19, 00193 Roma RM

La Gensola

Located in the heart of Trastevere, La Gensola offers a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The menu is filled with fresh seafood options such as the calamari with chickpeas and the spaghetti with sea urchins. Known for its friendly service and high-quality dishes, La Gensola is a beloved spot for both locals and visitors.

Address : Piazza Gensola, 15, 00153 Roma RM

Osteria del Belli

Located in Trastevere, Osteria del Belli is known for its warm and inviting atmosphere, offering a blend of traditional Roman and Sardinian seafood dishes. Highlights include the octopus carpaccio and the seafood risotto. The rustic décor and friendly service make it a favorite spot for both locals and tourists seeking an authentic Italian dining experience.

Address : Piazza di Sant'Apollonia, 11/A, 00153 Roma RM

Il Sanlorenzo

Located in the heart of Rome, Il Sanlorenzo is a modern and stylish restaurant that prides itself on offering the finest seafood sourced directly from the Mediterranean. The restaurant's minimalist décor is a perfect backdrop for the vibrant and beautifully presented dishes.

Chef Enrico Pierri focuses on seasonal ingredients, ensuring that each dish is fresh and flavorful. Highlights of the menu include the red prawn tartare, squid ink pasta with cuttlefish, and the sea bream in a salt crust. The restaurant also offers an impressive selection of natural and biodynamic wines, further enhancing the dining experience.

Address : Via dei Chiavari, 4/5, 00186 Roma RM

Mani in Pasta

Situated in Trastevere, Mani in Pasta is known for its fresh and flavorful seafood dishes. The menu includes highlights such as the mixed seafood pasta and the grilled fish of the day. The welcoming atmosphere and excellent service make it a favorite among locals.

Address : Via dei Genovesi, 37, 00153 Roma RM

Assunta Madre

Assunta Madre is an upscale seafood restaurant that has garnered a reputation for its luxurious setting and exceptional dishes. Located near Campo de' Fiori, this restaurant offers an elegant dining experience with a focus on the finest ingredients.

The menu features a variety of seafood delicacies, such as the octopus salad, spaghetti with clams, and the mixed seafood grill. The raw bar is particularly popular, offering a selection of oysters, sea urchins, and other delicacies. The attentive service and sophisticated atmosphere make Assunta Madre an ideal choice for a special occasion.

Address : Via Giulia, 14, 00186 Roma RM

Pierluigi

Pierluigi, situated in a picturesque piazza near Campo de' Fiori, is a historic restaurant that has been serving seafood since 1938. Known for its charming outdoor seating and lively ambiance, Pierluigi is a favorite among locals and international VIPs.

The menu offers a wide range of seafood dishes, from classic spaghetti alle vongole to innovative creations like the tuna tartare with avocado. The restaurant also boasts an impressive wine cellar, featuring a curated selection of Italian and international wines. With its combination of traditional and contemporary dishes, Pierluigi offers a delightful dining experience in the heart of Rome.

Address : Piazza de' Ricci, 144, 00186 Roma RM

La Pergola

For those seeking a truly luxurious dining experience, La Pergola at the Rome Cavalieri Hotel is an unparalleled choice. As Rome’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, La Pergola offers a refined and sophisticated take on seafood.

Chef Heinz Beck’s culinary artistry is showcased in dishes like the scampi with green apple, calamari with fennel, and the sea bass with black truffle. The restaurant’s stunning views of the city, combined with its impeccable service and opulent décor, make La Pergola a destination for discerning diners.

Address : Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM

Fish Market

For a more casual yet equally delicious seafood experience, Fish Market offers a laid-back atmosphere with a focus on fresh and affordable fish dishes. With multiple locations around Rome, this popular restaurant serves a variety of seafood platters, fried fish, and grilled specialties.

The menu is designed to be shared, making it a great option for groups and families. Highlights include the mixed seafood platter, fried calamari, and the marinated anchovies. The vibrant and relaxed setting, coupled with the high-quality seafood, makes Fish Market a favorite among locals.

Address : Via di Pietralata, 149/B, 00158 Roma RM (multiple locations)

Il Tempio di Iside

Il Tempio di Iside, located in the Testaccio district, is a hidden gem known for its authentic and flavorful seafood dishes. The restaurant’s cozy and intimate setting is perfect for a romantic dinner or a special gathering.

The menu features a variety of traditional and contemporary seafood dishes, such as the raw seafood platter, paccheri with lobster, and the grilled octopus. The restaurant’s commitment to using the freshest ingredients ensures that each dish is bursting with flavor. Il Tempio di Iside is a must-visit for those seeking an authentic and memorable seafood experience in Rome.

Address : Via Pietro Verri, 11, 00184 Roma RM

Siciliainbocca

Siciliainbocca brings the flavors of Sicily to Rome, offering a unique seafood dining experience. With two locations in the city, this restaurant is known for its vibrant and colorful décor, as well as its delicious Sicilian dishes. The menu includes specialties like the swordfish rolls, pasta with sardines, and the seafood couscous.

The restaurant also offers a variety of Sicilian wines and desserts, completing the culinary journey. Siciliainbocca is a great choice for those looking to explore the rich and diverse flavors of Sicilian seafood cuisine.

Address : Via Flaminia, 390, 00196 Roma RM (two locations)

Acquasanta

Located in the Testaccio district, Acquasanta is a modern seafood restaurant that opened in 2019. With its industrial-style décor and open kitchen, the restaurant provides a chic and contemporary dining experience.

Chef Enrico Camponeschi creates dishes that highlight the freshness of the ingredients, such as the ceviche of sea bass with toasted corn and marinated onions, and the seared turbot with cabbage cannoli and orange honey. Acquasanta also offers a selection of natural wines from small Italian producers, making it a standout choice for seafood lovers.

Address : Via Aldo Manuzio, 28, 00153 Roma RM

Dogma

Dogma, situated in the Re di Roma area, is a new addition to the Rome seafood scene, having opened in February 2022. Owned by the dynamic duo Alessandra Serramondi and Gabriele Di Lecce, Dogma focuses on fish cooked over an open flame.

The menu features dishes like grilled octopus, and charred fish with fresh vegetables from their family garden. The emphasis on high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and innovative cooking methods makes Dogma a noteworthy destination for seafood enthusiasts.

Address : Via Carlo Felice, 25, 00185 Roma RM

Pirò Osteria di Pesce

Located near Piazza Navona, Pirò Osteria di Pesce is a refined seafood restaurant owned by the Pirola family, known for their famous Taverna Trilussa.

The restaurant offers a sophisticated dining experience with dishes like red shrimp tartare, tuna tataki, and black cod with porcini mushrooms. The elegant setting and high-quality seafood, all sourced from the Italian Tyrrhenian Sea, make Pirò a top choice for seafood dining in central Rome.

Address : Via della Pace, 25, 00186 Roma RM

Barra Pescheria con Cucina

Barra Pescheria con Cucina, located in the Vescovio district, combines a fish market with a casual dining space. Opened in 2018, Barra offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including tartares and lemon-flavored sea bass trofie.

The flexible menu, featuring both regular and mini portions, caters to different appetites and budgets. With its relaxed atmosphere and commitment to fresh, locally sourced seafood, Barra is a popular spot for a laid-back seafood meal.

Address : Via G. Antonio Guattani, 2, 00161 Roma RM

Megliofresco

Megliofresco, with locations in Boccea and Vigna Clara, is both a fish market and bistro that prioritizes sustainable seafood. The menu changes daily based on the freshest catches, with dishes like sea bass stew and bruschetta with clams. The cozy setting and emphasis on high-quality, sustainable seafood make Megliofresco a favorite among locals looking for an authentic seafood experience.

Address : Via Boccea, 186, 00167 Roma RM (two locations)

Il Pescatorio

Il Pescatorio in Monteverde offers both a fish market and a bistro-champagneria. The menu changes based on the daily catch, with dishes like Sicilian-style sea bream carpaccio and guazzetto with tomatoes and pepper chips.

The option to dine in or take away, combined with a wide selection of regional products, makes Il Pescatorio a versatile and appealing choice for seafood lovers.

Address : Via Antonio Cesari, 11, 00152 Roma RM

Da Enzo al 29

Tucked away in the charming Trastevere neighborhood, Da Enzo al 29 is a beloved Roman trattoria that offers an authentic and cozy dining experience. While the restaurant is famous for its traditional Roman cuisine, its seafood dishes are equally impressive.

The menu features simple yet flavorful preparations, such as the spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams) and the fritto misto di pesce (mixed fried seafood). The casual and welcoming atmosphere, combined with the high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes, makes Da Enzo al 29 a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Address : Via dei Vascellari, 29, 00153 Roma RM

Rome's seafood restaurants offer a diverse range of dining experiences, from casual eateries to Michelin-starred establishments. Whether you're a local or a visitor, exploring these top fish restaurants in Rome is sure to be a culinary journey you won't forget.