12 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 27 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious diplomatic residence is seeking qualified candidates for two full-time positions as “House-Manager(Butler)” and “Housekeeper”

Employment will be under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers and the compensation package will include a basic salary for 13 monthly payments and a meal allowance.

Previous experience in the hospitality field, customer-service and English-language skills required. Discretion and professionalism a must.

Foreigners must present copy of their work permit.

If interested please contact SaviniM@state.gov

General Info

Address Via V. Veneto, 119/A

View on Map

House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper

Via V. Veneto, 119/A

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCI 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

English mothertongue teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Experienced IGCSE Maths teachers required for school courses

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

B.I.G. British International School is seeking qualified teachers from Early Years to Year 6

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Learning Support Teacher (Primary) – Ambrit International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Acorn International School Seeks Middle School History/Geography Teacher for Immediate Part Time Start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -