Prestigious diplomatic residence is seeking qualified candidates for two full-time positions as “House-Manager(Butler)” and “Housekeeper”
Employment will be under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers and the compensation package will include a basic salary for 13 monthly payments and a meal allowance.
Previous experience in the hospitality field, customer-service and English-language skills required. Discretion and professionalism a must.
Foreigners must present copy of their work permit.
If interested please contact SaviniM@state.gov
House-Manager(Butler) and Housekeeper
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
