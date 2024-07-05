Roma drops new tracksuit after fans slam Lazio colours

Roma suspends marketing director over tracksuit furore.

AS Roma has ordered its new tracksuit to be withdrawn from sale after an outcry from fans who said its blue and white insert recalled the colours of their arch rivals Lazio.

The Serie A club announced on Wednesday that the tracksuit would no longer be on sale in stores or online and that it had suspended its marketing director Michael Wandell who oversaw the project.

The tracksuit resulted in a social media storm by enraged Giallorossi fans, more than 5,000 of whom signed an online petition to have it withdrawn from sale.

The tracksuit, marketed by Adidas, was on sale as part of the "junior" line for children and teenagers before being taken off the market on the orders of the club's American owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

An Adidas spokesperson responded to the controversy by saying that the colour in question was inspired by a landmark smog-eating mural in Rome's Ostiense district.