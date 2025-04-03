Italy's Meloni says Trump tariffs are 'wrong'

Meloni says the Italian government will do all it can to avoid trade war.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni was among the first world leaders to criticise US President Donald Trump's introduction of sweeping import tariffs around the globe.

Trump slapped 20 per cent duties on EU exports, including Italy, introducing “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners that sent shockwaves through the global economy.

Hailing it as “Liberation Day”, Trump claimed the move will free the US from dependence on foreign goods.

He slapped a 20 per cent tariff on goods being exported from the EU to the US, slamming the European bloc for the way it treats the US.

"They rip us off" - Trump said - "It's so sad to see. It's so pathetic."

In a post written on Facebook late on Wednesday night, Meloni said she considered the introduction of the tariffs as "wrong" and one that "does not suit either party."

"We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the aim of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players" - Meloni wrote - "In any case, as always, we will act in the interest of Italy and its economy, also by discussing with other European partners."

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said she "deeply regretted" the move.

"The universal tariffs announced by the US are a major blow to businesses and consumers worldwide" - von der Leyen wrote on X early on Thursday - "Europe is prepared to respond. We'll always protect our interests and values. We're also ready to engage."

Meloni, who was the only EU leader to attend Trump's inauguration in January, may have a chance to discuss the tariffs in person with US deputy president JD Vance who is reportedly planning a trip to Rome later this month.

Photo credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com.