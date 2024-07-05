30.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 05 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Stromboli volcano on red alert as Etna eruption shuts Catania airport
News Travel

Italy's Stromboli volcano on red alert as Etna eruption shuts Catania airport

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Catania airport closes due to ash on runway.

Italian civil protection authorities on Thursday issued a maximum red alert warning for the Stromboli volcano due to intense volcanic activity on the tiny Sicilian island.

Dramatic footage published by Italy's National Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) showed pyroclastic flows cascading into the sea, emitting enormous plumes of smoke and ash.

Stromboli is currently "under special surveillance", civil protection minister Nello Musumeci said, adding that authorities were readying emergency evacuation plans in case needed.

Part of the seven-island Aeolian archipelago off the northern tip of Sicily, Stromboli's volcano has been erupting almost continuously for the past 90 years.

In 2002 a huge explosion on Stromboli caused a tidal wave after magma collided into the sea, and in 2019 a hiker died in a powerful eruption that covered the island in ash.

Meanwhile an eruption of the Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, has resulted in the temporary closure of the nearby Catania airport in the north-east of Sicily.

The airport has suspended all arrivals and departures, with flights expected to resume on Friday afternoon once the runway is cleared of volcanic ash.

Travellers are urged to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

On Friday the mayor of Catania issued a 48-hour ban on the use of two-wheeled forms of transport and set a speed limit of 30 km/h due to the ash on the roads.

Aur 724x450
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for sixth time

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 5 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces train strike on weekend of 6-7 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

In Italy's Lazio region, young people travel free by bus and rail this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

ITA Airways makes dog travel in Italy easier with new weight limit

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italo and Uber join forces to offer new travel service in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, opens to visitors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy fines Brazilian influencer for setting foot on forbidden pink beach

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -