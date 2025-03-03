11.7 C
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Theatre

Slava's Snowshow comes to Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Slava's Snowshow at Teatro Olimpico from 26-30 March.

Billed as an unmissable show for adults and children, Slava's Snowshow promises "emotions, laughter, poetry and so much sweetness", conjuring up magical snowstorms on the cold Russian steppes.

The show created by the performance artist Slava Polunin is described as poetic, universal and timeless however it is not suitable for children under 8 years old.

The production by the Accademia Filarmonica Romana is held in collaboration with Teatro Olimpico, for full details see theatre website.

