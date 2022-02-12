In Italy, a chocolate festival in honour of St Valentine

Cioccolentino chocolate festival returns to Terni in the Umbria region of Italy.

The 2022 edition of the Cioccolentino festival takes place in the Umbrian town of Terni, in honour of St Valentine’s Day, from 10-14 February.

The event is designed to unite chocolate with eternal love and there is nothing casual about the choice of location: a third-century bishop from Terni was none other than St Valentine himself.

Under the title L’amore non conosce distanza (Love knows no distance), Cioccolentino is now in its 18th year.

The five-day festival includes lessons in handmade chocolate and tastings as well as demonstrations and workshops by some of the region’s most skilled pastry chefs and master chocolatiers on the streets of the historic centre.

Visitors to Terni can even pay their respects to St Valentine, whose relics are preserved in the city’s basilica under the sign “St Valentine, patron of love”.

Terni is about 75km from Rome and can be reached by train from the capital's Termini station. For more details see the Cioccolentino website.