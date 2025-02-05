Rome's Ciampino airport suspends air traffic due to fire

Suspension of take-offs and landings at Ciampino comes the same day as strike action in airports across Italy.

Air traffic at Rome's Ciampino airport was temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out in a technical room at the base of the control tower.

Italy's air traffic control agency ENAV said the fire - which has been put out - has led to the temporary suspension of take-offs and landings at Ciampino, Rome's second international airport after Fiumicino.

The causes of the fire are not yet known however according to ENAV there was no damage to the equipment needed to operate the control tower.

ENAV (Air navigation service provider) informs that, due to a fire - now extinguished - at the base of the control tower at Ciampino Airport, take-offs and landings are temporarily suspended.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline. pic.twitter.com/J6AULSFMaD — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) February 5, 2025

Passengers flying in and out of Ciampino on Wednesday have been advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Police subsequently arrested a Georgian citizen in relation to the fire.

The disruption at Ciampino comes the same day that baggage handlers are staging a strike in airports across Italy, leading to delays and the cancellation of 26 ITA Airways flights.

