News Travel

Rome's Ciampino airport suspends air traffic due to fire

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Suspension of take-offs and landings at Ciampino comes the same day as strike action in airports across Italy.

Air traffic at Rome's Ciampino airport was temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out in a technical room at the base of the control tower.

Italy's air traffic control agency ENAV said the fire - which has been put out - has led to the temporary suspension of take-offs and landings at Ciampino, Rome's second international airport after Fiumicino.

The causes of the fire are not yet known however according to ENAV there was no damage to the equipment needed to operate the control tower.

Passengers flying in and out of Ciampino on Wednesday have been advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Police subsequently arrested a Georgian citizen in relation to the fire.

The disruption at Ciampino comes the same day that baggage handlers are staging a strike in airports across Italy, leading to delays and the cancellation of 26 ITA Airways flights.

Photo credit: BalkansCat / Shutterstock.com.

