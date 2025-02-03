Italy faces airport strikes on 5 February

Strike action to affect airports across Italy on Wednesday.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Wednesday 5 February due to strike action by baggage handlers at multiple airports, including in Rome and Milan.

Two strikes are planned: the first will last four hours - from midday until 16.00 - and will involve SEA Prime employees at Milan's Linate airport.

The second is a 24-hour nationwide strike - called by Flai Trasporti e Servizi and USB Lavoro Privato trade unions - which will affect airports across Italy, including Fiumicino and Ciampino in Rome, and Linate and Malpensa in Milan.

Italy's flag carrier ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel 26 national and international flights scheduled for Wednesday, due to the strike action, including connections to Rome, Milan, London and Frankfurt.

A seguito della proclamazione dello sciopero delle aziende di Handling associate AssoHandlers previsto per la giornata di mercoledì 5 febbraio, siamo costretti a cancellare 26 voli nazionali e internazionali. Clicca qui per vedere la lista voli aggiornata https://t.co/AzKzmACXTl pic.twitter.com/tb3DfCYMci — ITA Airways (@ITAAirways) January 31, 2025

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots - from 07.00 to 10.00 and 18.00 to 21.00 - when flights are guaranteed under Italian law.

Passengers flying on Wednesday are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before going to the airport.

For official information about upcoming public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.