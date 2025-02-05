5.3 C
News Lifestyle

Italy celebrates World Nutella Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Nutella has its own special day on 5 February.

World Nutella Day is celebrated globally on 5 February, with fans posting recipes and pictures on social media of the popular chocolate-hazelnut spread. 

Currently marking its 60th anniversary, Nutella was invented in Italy in 1964 and today is sold in more than 170 countries around the world.

Central to the Nutella-themed festivities in Italy on Wednesday is a free event at Rome's MAXXI museum which is hosting an exhibition to celebrate 60 years of the iconic Ferrero brand.

The World Nutella Day initiative was introduced in 2007 by the US blogger Sara Rosso, who wished to create a celebratory day to unite Nutella fans around the world.

Fans can share their Nutella photos, videos and recipes on social media, using the hashtags #WorldNutellaDay and #ShareASmileWithNutella.

For more about World Nutella Day, see Nutella website. Photo credit: BigNazik / Shutterstock.com.

