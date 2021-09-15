Rome revives ancient Vinalia wine harvest festival in Botanic Gardens

Rome's Botanic Garden hosts Vendemmiata Romana.

Rome will evoke the atmosphere of the ancient Vinalia rustica wine harvest festival by staging a 'Vendemmiata Romana' at the Botanic Gardens from 17-19 September.

The three-day event is dedicated to the world of wine, vineyards, grapes and winemakers, with a programme of workshops, seminars and demonstrations, for all ages.

Organisers say the Vendemmiata Romana will celebrate the fruits of the 155 native Italian vines - planted in the Italian vineyard in 2018 - with selected producers on hand to offer wine tastings.

Due to the small number of grapes involved, the harvest is described as "symbolic", with the event designed to conjure up the Vinalia rustica which in ancient Roman times was held on 19 August, before the harvest and grape-pressing.

For full visiting and booking details see city website.