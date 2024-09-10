24.3 C
News Transport

Rome reopens Ottaviano metro station near Vatican

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Works will continue after reopening of metro stop.

Rome reopened the Ottaviano subway station on the Metro A line on Tuesday after a 50-day closure for maintenance and restyling works ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The renovation work will continue at Ottaviano, until the end of November, with municipal public transport company ATAC asking commuters "to be patient".

The works carried out over the summer included replacing floor surfaces, cleaning ceilings and walls, restoring mosaics and installing new stairlifts.

Two other Metro A stations – Spagna and Furio Camillo – are currently closed for works and are scheduled to reopen on 3 October and 7 November respectively, while works are also ongoing at Cipro, the metro stop serving the Vatican Museums, which remains open to commuters.

The reopening of Ottaviano - the day after an eight-hour public transport strike in Rome - comes amid a debate over the prospect of an increase in fares on the city's buses, trams and subways.

Rome's Metro A line continues to close early for maintenance works, at 21.00 from Sunday until Thursday. On these days the subway route is served with extra buses after 21.00. Metro A stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Meanwhile the capital's entire tram network will be served by buses from 16 September until 3 November to facilitate a major redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot ahead of Jubilee Year.

