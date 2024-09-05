28.1 C
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 9 September

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Monday 9 September due to a national eight-hour strike.

The industrial action has been called by various trade unions and will impact bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 16.30, while in Milan ATM transport services will be disrupted from 18.00 onwards.

The reasons for the strike include demands for the renewal of the national collective labour agreement and improved safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: NEKOMURA / Shutterstock.com.

