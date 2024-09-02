Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in September

Italy faces series of strikes from 7-9 September.

People travelling and commuting in Italy face disruption between 7 and 9 September due to a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport services.

Airport and airline staff strikes on 7 September

A four-hour strike scheduled for Friday 7 September will affect some of Italy's main airports and is expected to result in flight delays and cancellations.

The strike will involve pilots and cabin crews from ITA Airways and Wizz Air striking between 13.00 and 17.00, in parallel to walkouts from airport staff during the same time.

The industrial action will include air traffic controllers at Rome Fiumicino and Olbia (Sardinia), baggage handlers at Milan Malpensa, Florence and Pisa airports, and cleaning staff at Milan Linate and Malpensa.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC is set to provide updates on its website nearer the date of the strike.

Rail strike on 8 September

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Sunday 8 September due to a 23-hour strike by train drivers and conductors on Trenitalia and Trenitalia-Tper, a company operating train services in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

The strike, scheduled from 03.00 on Sunday 8 September until 02.00 on Monday 9 September, may affect regional and long-distance services operated by Trenitalia.

Local public transport strikes on 9 September

Commuters are set to experience disruption to local public transport services in cities across Italy, including Rome, due to a national eight-hour strike on Monday 9 September.

The industrial action will impact local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will affect local public transport services from 08.30 to 16.30.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.