News Tourism

American tourists fined for jumping into Rome's Trevi Fountain

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

US tourists fined for Trevi Fountain stunt.

Two American tourists aged 57 and 53 were fined after Rome police caught them getting into the waters of the historic Trevi Fountain on Friday, Italian media reported.

The two women were stopped by police just after they entered the waters the landmark fountain at around 17.30 on Friday afternoon, according to news agency ANSA.

In addition to the fines, whose amount was not specified, the tourists were handed a temporary daspo banning order from returning to the Trevi Fountain area.

It is the latest incident this summer involving tourists behaving badly at the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.

Last month a 28-year-old Swiss tourist was fined €550 for a dawn dip in the fountain, with the same fine handed to a 40-year-old Indian man who waded into the waters to steal coins thrown by tourists.

Photo credit: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

