News English news in Italy

Man fined for stealing coins from Rome's Trevi Fountain

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Indian man fined €550 for getting into Trevi Fountain to steal coins.

Rome police fined a 40-year-old Indian man €550 after he waded into the waters of the Trevi Fountain on Sunday evening to steal coins thrown by tourists.

Officers escorted the man out of the fountain and then to the police station, news agency ANSA reports. The incident took place in front of crowds at around 18.30.

In addition to the fine, the man was given a temporary ban from returning to the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.

The incident comes a week after a 28-year-old Swiss tourist was fined €550 for jumping into the fountain for a late-night dip.

The most infamous coin thief at the Trevi Fountain was Roberto Cercelletta, known to Romans as D'Artagnan, who died in 2013.

The coins thrown into the Trevi Fountain add up to around €1.5 million each year, or roughly €3,000 a day.

The Caritas charity is the beneficiary of the swept-up coinage which it uses to help Rome's homeless people and families in financial difficulty.

Photo credit: travelview / Shutterstock.com.

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

