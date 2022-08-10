Italy opens museums for Ferragosto holiday on 15 August

Italy's state museums stay open for Ferragosto.

Many of Italy's state museums, archaeological sites, galleries and historic villas are to stay open for the Ferragosto public holiday which this year falls on Monday 15 August.

The cultural venues staying open include the Colosseum, Pompeii, the Uffizi, Reggia di Caserta and the newly re-opened Galleria Nazionale d'Umbria in Perugia.

In Rome the offer includes Galleria Borghese (booking required), the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna, Palazzo Barberini and the Etruscan museum at Villa Giulia.

There are also some privately-run museums and galleries staying open in the capital for Ferragosto, including Galleria Doria Pamphilj and Chiostro del Bramante.

For full details of Italy's museums open for Ferragosto see the Italian culture ministry website

 

 

Cover image: Reggia di Caserta. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.

