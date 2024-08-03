27.4 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 03 August 2024
News Travel

Tivoli opens Villa d'Este and Hadrian's Villa by night in August

By: Wanted in Rome

Enjoy the magic of Tivoli by night this summer.

The magical gardens of Villa d’Este and the ancient ruins of Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, located 30 km north-east of Rome, will open late on Saturday nights in August.

Visitors can admire the Renaissance water gardens of Villa d'Este and its spectacular flood-lit fountains until 23.45 on 3, 10, 17 and 24 August.

The majestic Villa Adriana, built between 118 and 138 AD by Emperor Hadrian, can be visited until 23.00 on 15 and 16 August.

Villa Adriana, Tivoli, by night

In addition it will be possible to enjoy an evening visit to the Villa Gregoriana park in Tivoli from 18.30 to 20.30 on 10 and 17 August, by booking in advance on the FAI website.

Ticket offices for Villa d'Este and Villa Adriana close one hour before night visits end, for more details see VILLÆ website.

Cover image: Villa d'Este by night

Tivoli opens Villa d'Este and Hadrian's Villa by night in August

Tivoli, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

