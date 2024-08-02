35.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 02 August 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sister Serafina, Europe's oldest nun, dies in Rome aged 111
News Religion

Sister Serafina, Europe's oldest nun, dies in Rome aged 111

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian nun entered the convent 88 years ago.

Sister Serafina, the oldest nun in Europe, has died in Rome at the age of 111.

Born Anna La Morgia in 1913, Suor Serafina joined the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus 88 years ago when she was 19.

Suor Serafina was originally from Lanciano, in the Chieti province of Italy's central Abruzzo region, but spent most of her religious life in the capital.

She had a twin who followed the same vocation, Suor Modesta, who died aged 98.

Sister Serafina was in the news in Italy last year when, at the age of 110, she was given a six-month wait for a medical appointment.

The case sparked an outcry and resulted in the intervention of the governor of the Lazio region, Francesco Rocca.

After teaching catechism to children in Abruzzo, in 1952 Sister Serafina moved to Rome where she worked in the kitchen of the generalate house in the Trullo district for 50 years.

Photo Corriere della Sera

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's centuries-old religious festival in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope to visit Rome city hall ahead of Jubilee Year 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Swiss Guards: A brief history of the pope's army

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome revamps piazza in front of Lateran Basilica for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis ceremony at Colosseum on Good Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -