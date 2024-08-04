27 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 04 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's Capri island bans smoking on beaches
News Tourism

Italy's Capri island bans smoking on beaches

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fines of up to €500 for breaking new rules.

The Italian island of Capri, a popular tourist destination across the bay from Naples, has banned smoking on its beaches, with fines ranging from €25 to €500 for violations.

The new ordinance, designed to protect "decorum, liveability and public health", includes a ban on throwing cigarette butts and other smoking related rubbish on the ground or in the waters of the island.

As part of the ban, smokers visiting Capri's stunning beaches will however be allowed to indulge in their habit in specially-designated smoking areas.

The move comes as the island also gets tough with dog owners who are obliged to keep their pets on a leash and, when out for a walk, to carry a pooper scooper or poop bags and a container of water to wash away any mess left behind by the animal.

The island's police are also entitled to insist that dogs wear a muzzle in crowded areas, for public safety reasons, with fines of up to €500 for those who violate the rules.

Cover photo: BBA Photography / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address 80076 Capri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Italy's Capri island bans smoking on beaches

80076 Capri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Tourism

Venice set to double tourist entry fee in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum opens for tours by night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome to get its public toilets in order

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome installs free water dispenser and charging point at Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Tourist vandalises ancient Roman site in Italy with graffiti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Venice entry fee takings far exceed expectations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Venice launches new €5 entry fee for day-trippers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes record 12 million visitors in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -