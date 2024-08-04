Italy's Capri island bans smoking on beaches

Fines of up to €500 for breaking new rules.

The Italian island of Capri, a popular tourist destination across the bay from Naples, has banned smoking on its beaches, with fines ranging from €25 to €500 for violations.

The new ordinance, designed to protect "decorum, liveability and public health", includes a ban on throwing cigarette butts and other smoking related rubbish on the ground or in the waters of the island.

As part of the ban, smokers visiting Capri's stunning beaches will however be allowed to indulge in their habit in specially-designated smoking areas.

The move comes as the island also gets tough with dog owners who are obliged to keep their pets on a leash and, when out for a walk, to carry a pooper scooper or poop bags and a container of water to wash away any mess left behind by the animal.

The island's police are also entitled to insist that dogs wear a muzzle in crowded areas, for public safety reasons, with fines of up to €500 for those who violate the rules.

Cover photo: BBA Photography / Shutterstock.com.