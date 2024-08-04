Fines of up to €500 for breaking new rules.
The Italian island of Capri, a popular tourist destination across the bay from Naples, has banned smoking on its beaches, with fines ranging from €25 to €500 for violations.
The new ordinance, designed to protect "decorum, liveability and public health", includes a ban on throwing cigarette butts and other smoking related rubbish on the ground or in the waters of the island.
As part of the ban, smokers visiting Capri's stunning beaches will however be allowed to indulge in their habit in specially-designated smoking areas.
The move comes as the island also gets tough with dog owners who are obliged to keep their pets on a leash and, when out for a walk, to carry a pooper scooper or poop bags and a container of water to wash away any mess left behind by the animal.
The island's police are also entitled to insist that dogs wear a muzzle in crowded areas, for public safety reasons, with fines of up to €500 for those who violate the rules.
Cover photo: BBA Photography / Shutterstock.com.
General Info
View on Map
Italy's Capri island bans smoking on beaches
80076 Capri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start
Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teacher's assistant for September start
Finance and Operations Manager at Marymount International School Rome