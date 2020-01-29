Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli

Among the lush hills and cascading waterfalls of the Lazio region lies Hadrian’s Villa. Only 30 kilometres north-east of Rome, this second-century archaeological site was built on 120 hectares of land by the Roman Emperor Hadrian.

Set at the base of the Tiburtini Mountains, the complex combines the architecture of ancient Greece, Egypt and Rome. Statues scattered around the grounds were once seen as mere decoration but today they can be perceived as masterful pieces of artwork. Tours are limited to only 40 hectares of the villa. However, in this small portion of the compound spas, pavilions, gardens, nymphaeums and residential buildings can be discovered across the grounds.

Water was an important feature of Hadrian’s Villa. A need that explains the emperor’s choice of location, and an essential element to the top attractions within the complex., also known as a villa inside a villa, is one of these attractions. The circular structure contains a central atrium protected by a moat. A retractable wooden bridge was once used to cross the water, howeve it has since been replaced by a concrete bridge, allowing visitors access to the island. Another important feature of Hadrian’s Villa is the. Once used for Emperor Hadrian’s grandiose parties, the Canopus contains a large, 119 x 18-m pool reminiscent of the canal separating the Nile from the city of Alexandria. The colonnaded pool leads to a nymphaeum, once used for dining. Accompanying this long pool are the Roman Baths. Both grand and small, these thermal baths have attracted visitors for decades.

Visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing that suits the season. Comfortable shoes with low heels are also recommended, since the walking tours usually last from two to three hours. Be advised that all clothes must respect Hadrian’s Villa.

Opening hours

For the month ofopen Monday to Sunday, from 08.30-18.00.

Both in March and October open every day from 08.30-18.30. Expect these times to change on the last Sunday of each month.

From the last Sunday of March to 31 August open every day from 08.30-19.30.

From the last Sunday of October to 31 January open every day from 08.30-17.00, except on 25 December and 1 January. The villa will be closed all day on these dates.

Last entry: an hour and a half before the villa closes in the evening.

How to get there

From the Roma-L’Aquila (A24) motorway, turn off at the Tivoli tollbooth exit. From the exit, turn right onto Strada Maremmana Inferiore (SP51a) and continue on this road for 2.6 kilometres, before turning right on Via della Rosolina. After following Via della Rosolina for 1.2 kilometres, turn right on to Via di Villa Adriana. After 300 metres, arrive at the archaeological area of Hadrian’s Villa.

By public transport

There are different ways to get to Hadrian’s Villa using public transportation.

One choice would be to take the Metro B line to the Ponte Mammolo stop. All transfers from the Metro A line can be made at Termini. From the Ponte Mammolo stop, take the Cotral bus in the direction of Via Prenestina, stopping 300 metres from Hadrian’s Villa.

From the Ponte Mammolo stop, take the Cotral bus in the direction of Via Tiburtina or towards Tivoli/A24 Motorway. These options stop one kilometre away from the villa.

From Termini take a Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) train to the Tivoli station stop. From Tivoli take the number 4 CAT line bus and stop 300 metres from the villa.

Tickets

Adults:for Hadrian’s Villa;for integrated tickets into Hadrian’s Villa and Sanctuary of Hercules Victor.

Groups: €30

Reduced ticket (18-25 years): €2

Children (under 18 years): Free

Online ticket: €2 presale fee

First Sundays of the month (October to March): Free

First Mondays of the month (May to December): Free

Museum week (first week of March): Free

International Women’s Day (8 March): Women enter for free

Guided Tours

Guided tours are offered for singles and groups. Advanced booking is required. Audio tours are also available. All tours are offered in Italian, English, French, German and Spanish.

Singles: Tel. (0039)0639967900 or tel. (0039)0774382733

Groups: tel. (0039)0639967450