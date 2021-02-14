Covid-19: Florence mayor calls for museums to stay open as Tuscany turns orange

Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany, Trento declared orange zones under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella has called on the newly-installed government of premier Mario Draghi to keep Italy's museums open in the regions classified as medium-risk 'orange zones' under the country's coronavirus restrictions.

The call from Nardella, speaking to FirenzeToday, comes as the regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany and the province of Trento turn orange from 14 February.

The move will see the museums in the Tuscan capital close again after being open for the last five weeks while the region was classified as a lower-risk yellow zone.

Nardella told FirenzeToday that Italian museums would be able to remain safe places, even in orange zones:

"My appeal to Draghi is to keep at heart the destiny of museums, small or big, and to show the same attention for culture and art sites as was shown for schools."

The closure of museums in Florence coincides with the recent unveiling of Bronzino's allegorical portrait of Dante Alighieri at Palazzo Vecchio.

In orange zones, shops can stay open but bars and restaurants can only provide takeaway services, while museums and exhibitions must close to the public.

Most of Italy, including Rome, is currently classed as yellow, with museums and archaeological sites allowed to open Monday to Friday.

Here is the current picture of Italy's regions and autonomous provinces, according to the colour-coded map, effective from 14 February.

Red zone (highest risk): No regions. There are local lockdowns in place in various towns and provinces including Perugia (Umbria) and Pescara and Chieti (Abruzzo).

Orange zone (medium risk): Abruzzo, Bolzano-Alto Adige (in lockdown), Liguria, Trento province, Sicily (set to turn yellow from 16 February) and Umbria.

Yellow zone (lower risk): Basilicata, Calabria, Campania (Naples), Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Marche, Molise, Piemonte (Turin), Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Veneto (Venice).

White zone (lowest risk): No regions.

For official updates regarding covid-19 in Italy see the Italian health ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73761
Previous article Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub

Brazilian and English covid variants on the rise in Umbria. Perugia goes in red zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Brazilian and English covid variants on the rise in Umbria. Perugia goes in red zone

Covid-19 in Italy: In tourist-free Rome, a hotel opens its doors to the homeless
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: In tourist-free Rome, a hotel opens its doors to the homeless

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

Italy: Nurses celebrate birthday of elderly covid-19 patient in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Nurses celebrate birthday of elderly covid-19 patient in Rome

Covid-19 in Italy: Alto Adige goes into lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Alto Adige goes into lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Italy sees huge drop in births and weddings in 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 effect: Italy sees huge drop in births and weddings in 2020

Rome reopens access to the Trevi Fountain
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome reopens access to the Trevi Fountain

Covid-19: Italy's yellow zone restaurants can open in evening, says CTS
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's yellow zone restaurants can open in evening, says CTS

Covid-19: Rome reopens Baths of Caracalla after three months
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome reopens Baths of Caracalla after three months

Covid-19: Italy to limit crowds on first yellow zone weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to limit crowds on first yellow zone weekend

Italy has exceeded 90,000 covid victims since the beginning of the pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy has exceeded 90,000 covid victims since the beginning of the pandemic

Covid-19: Italy to reopen ski slopes from 15 February
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to reopen ski slopes from 15 February