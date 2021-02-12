Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions

Last decree by outgoing Conte government.

Italy has extended the travel ban between regions until 25 February as part of nationwide measures to curb covid-19.

The decree - the last by the outgoing government of Giuseppe Conte - follows calls from regional governors to extend the ban amid concerns over the potential spread of covid-19 variants from hotspots around the country.

The extension, announced after a cabinet meeting this afternoon, comes before the existing ban expires on 15 February.

It was widely expected that the ban would be extended until 5 March however in the end Conte's outgoing government opted for a 10-day extension instead, as Italy awaits the formation of Mario Draghi's new government.

The measure applies to all regions and autonomous provinces in Italy, with travel only permitted for urgent or necessary reasons such as health or work.

The extended ban will mean that people will not be able to travel - initially at least - to ski slopes in other (yellow zone) regions once they reopen for business on 15 February.

Photo credit: faboi / Shutterstock.com.
