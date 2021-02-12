Italy: Movimento 5 Stelle says yes to Draghi

Di Maio hails decision to back Draghi as Di Battista steps aside.

Members of Italy's populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) have voted almost 60 per cent in favour of premier-designate Mario Draghi, paving the way for the formation of a broad government of national unity.

The "dramatic" decision was hailed as "brave" and "mature" by M5S bigwig Luigi Di Maio, however the move was not supported by another leading light in the movement, Alessandro Di Battista, who has chosen to "step aside." 

"My political conscience can't take it anymore," said Di Battista on Facebook.

The vote to back the former European Central Bank boss, and "choose the European path" as Di Maio put it, represents a major turn-around for the once fiercely anti-establishment movement.

It also reflects another unexpected decision by the right-wing Lega party, led by Matteo Salvini, who has thrown his support behind Draghi's efforts to form a new coalition.

Salvini’s endorsement of Draghi comes after years of anti-European rhetoric and marks a potential new direction for the eurosceptic Lega.

Since receiving the mandate from Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to form a new cabinet, following the demise of the last coalition led by Giuseppe Conte, Draghi has secured the endorsement of almost all Italy's political parties.

Draghi, one of Italy's most respected institutional figures, is expected to present his list of ministers to Mattarella today - reports Reuters - and unveil his policy programme next week in parliament.

Draghi's two immediate priorities will be tackling the covid-19 pandemic and dealing with the worst economic turmoil in Italy since world war two.

Photo Giuseppe Ciccia / IPA. Credit: Sipa USA
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73745
Previous article Covid-19: Italy's museums see 75 per cent drop in visitors in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome
Politics

Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'
Politics

Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia
Politics

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'
Politics

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'

Italy's new prime minister? Who is Mario Draghi
Politics

Italy's new prime minister? Who is Mario Draghi

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government
Politics

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'
Politics

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'

Rome has a new culture councillor
Politics

Rome has a new culture councillor

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis
Politics

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign
Politics

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden
Politics

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin
Politics

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington
Politics

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win
Politics

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win