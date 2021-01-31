Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do in a yellow zone

What is allowed and what is forbidden in yellow zones under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

Italy has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions for most regions, with effect from 1 February 2021.

The move will see much of the country - including the Lazio region around Rome and the Lombardia region around Milan - downgraded from medium-risk orange zones to lower-risk yellow zones.

But just what does this mean? We take a look at the main points contained in Italy's yellow zone, or zona gialla, rules.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS
Customers can consume food and drink in bars and restaurants from 05.00 and 18.00. Take-away is allowed from 18.00 until 22.00, and home delivery is not constrained by time limits. It is forbidden to consume food and drinks in the streets or parks between 18.00 and 05.00.

TRAVEL
You can move around in your region from 05.00 until 22.00, with only one visit per day allowed at the home of relatives or friends, for a maximum of two people, however the limit does not apply to children under 14 or to people with disabilities/non self-sufficient. It is forbidden to move to other regions, unless proven reasons of work, necessity or health.

Map of Italy's zones from 1 February. Image Corriere della Sera.

SCHOOLS
Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools are open 100 per cent, with face-to-face lessons in the classroom. High school students can attend 50 - 75 per cent of their lessons in the classroom, with the rest conducted via distance learning. Universities are permitted to open / close based on their circumstances.

CULTURE
Museums, archaeological sites and exhibitions can open from Monday to Friday, in compliance with social distancing and other preventive measures. In many cases reservations are required. Theatres and cinemas remain closed.

SPORT
Gyms and swimming pools stay closed but sporting centres are allowed to open. Team sports remain banned but there are no restrictions relating to walking, jogging or cycling.


TRANSPORT
The maximum capacity of local transport is set at 50 per cent.

SHOPPING CENTRES
Shopping malls are closed on holidays and the days before holidays, however certain services inside shopping centres - including pharmacies, food shops, tobacconists, newsagents and bookstores - remain open.

CURFEW
Italy's nationwide curfew remains in place, each night from 22.00 until 05.00.

The regions of Puglia, Sardegna, Sicilia, Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain orange zones. There are currently no regions in Italy's highest-risk red zones.

Photo Wanted in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom