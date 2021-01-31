Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do in a yellow zone

What is allowed and what is forbidden in yellow zones under Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

Italy has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions for most regions, with effect from 1 February 2021.

The move will see much of the country - including the Lazio region around Rome and the Lombardia region around Milan - downgraded from medium-risk orange zones to lower-risk yellow zones.

But just what does this mean? We take a look at the main points contained in Italy's yellow zone, or zona gialla, rules.



BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Customers can consume food and drink in bars and restaurants from 05.00 and 18.00. Take-away is allowed from 18.00 until 22.00, and home delivery is not constrained by time limits. It is forbidden to consume food and drinks in the streets or parks between 18.00 and 05.00.



TRAVEL

You can move around in your region from 05.00 until 22.00, with only one visit per day allowed at the home of relatives or friends, for a maximum of two people, however the limit does not apply to children under 14 or to people with disabilities/non self-sufficient. It is forbidden to move to other regions, unless proven reasons of work, necessity or health.

Map of Italy's zones from 1 February. Image Corriere della Sera.

SCHOOLS

Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools are open 100 per cent, with face-to-face lessons in the classroom. High school students can attend 50 - 75 per cent of their lessons in the classroom, with the rest conducted via distance learning. Universities are permitted to open / close based on their circumstances.



CULTURE

Museums, archaeological sites and exhibitions can open from Monday to Friday, in compliance with social distancing and other preventive measures. In many cases reservations are required. Theatres and cinemas remain closed.



SPORT

Gyms and swimming pools stay closed but sporting centres are allowed to open. Team sports remain banned but there are no restrictions relating to walking, jogging or cycling.

The maximum capacity of local transport is set at 50 per cent.Shopping malls are closed on holidays and the days before holidays, however certain services inside shopping centres - including pharmacies, food shops, tobacconists, newsagents and bookstores - remain open.

CURFEW

Italy's nationwide curfew remains in place, each night from 22.00 until 05.00.

The regions of Puglia, Sardegna, Sicilia, Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain orange zones. There are currently no regions in Italy's highest-risk red zones.

Photo Wanted in Rome