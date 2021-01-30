Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions

Italy allows museums in most regions to reopen from 1 February.

Italy is to ease its coronavirus restrictions across most of the country, with the exception of five regions, from Monday 1 February (not from 31 January as was widely reported when the news first broke yesterday evening).

The move will see most of Italy downgraded from medium-risk orange zones to the lower-risk zona gialla (yellow zone) category, under the nation's tiered system of covid-19 restrictions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers on their premises after weeks of take-away service only.

The easing of restrictions will also allow museums and archaeological sites - closed since 6 November - to reopen in Rome and Milan, joining their counterparts in Florence and Naples which reopened last week.

The Vatican Museums are set to open from 1 February, as is the Colosseum, with the latter due to announce visiting details later today.

However, one key difference compared to last year will be that museums in yellow zones can currently only open from Monday to Friday, not at weekends.

It remains to be seen how many museums will reopen next week, given the relatively short notice. It should also be noted that most museums are usually closed on Mondays anyway so expect the majority to start reopening from Tuesday 2 February.

The regions of Puglia, Sardegna, Sicilia, Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain classified as orange zones so museums are not due to reopen in those areas yet.

There are currently no regions in Italy's highest-risk red zones.

Cover image Villa Farnesina. Photo Wanted in Rome.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73593
Previous article Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy eases covid-19 restrictions for Rome and Milan

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Less aggressive but more contagious, the English variant of covid 19 is in Rome

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: First two covid-19 cases registered in Italy 1 year ago

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Rome, a toilet emergency and a bartender's letter

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican vaccinates Rome's homeless people against covid-19

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Porta Portese market remains open despite Lazio being in an orange zone

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Auschwitz survivor gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to become orange zone under Italy's covid restrictions

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's premier Conte signs new emergency decree

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope Francis gets covid-19 vaccine: reports

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend covid-19 state of emergency until 30 April

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Are museums in Italy about to reopen?

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's high school students demand return to classroom

Pope Francis to get covid-19 vaccine, calling it an 'ethical duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope Francis to get covid-19 vaccine, calling it an 'ethical duty'