Rome museums to reopen as Italy eases covid-19 restrictions

Italy allows museums in most regions to reopen from 1 February.

Italy is to ease its coronavirus restrictions across most of the country, with the exception of five regions, from Monday 1 February (not from 31 January as was widely reported when the news first broke yesterday evening).

The move will see most of Italy downgraded from medium-risk orange zones to the lower-risk zona gialla (yellow zone) category, under the nation's tiered system of covid-19 restrictions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers on their premises after weeks of take-away service only.

The easing of restrictions will also allow museums and archaeological sites - closed since 6 November - to reopen in Rome and Milan, joining their counterparts in Florence and Naples which reopened last week.

The Vatican Museums are set to open from 1 February, as is the Colosseum, with the latter due to announce visiting details later today.

However, one key difference compared to last year will be that museums in yellow zones can currently only open from Monday to Friday, not at weekends.

It remains to be seen how many museums will reopen next week, given the relatively short notice. It should also be noted that most museums are usually closed on Mondays anyway so expect the majority to start reopening from Tuesday 2 February.

The regions of Puglia, Sardegna, Sicilia, Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain classified as orange zones so museums are not due to reopen in those areas yet.

There are currently no regions in Italy's highest-risk red zones.

Cover image Villa Farnesina. Photo Wanted in Rome.