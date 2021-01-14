Covid-19: Italy steps closer to reopening museums - with strings attached

Italy's museums will only be able to open in yellow zones, from Monday to Friday, under proposals outlined by Italian culture minister.

The Italian government is considering reopening museums but only in regions classified as 'yellow zones' under Italy's covid-19 restrictions, and only on weekdays, said culture minister Dario Franceschini.

The minister, speaking today during a conference on the future of museums, also said the proposed measures would come into effect from Monday 18 January, not this Saturday, as had been anticipated by many museums and archaeological sites, including the Colosseum.

Franceschini said the measures will be included in the new emergency decree, expected imminently, but stressed that the measures relating to museums have yet to be confirmed.

"Naturally everything will have to take place in full safety, like last summer, with the obligations to wear masks, maintain distance, limited numbers and with reservations and electronic ticketing to avoid queues," said the minister: "It is a first step, a small step towards the restart."

