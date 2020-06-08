How to buy tickets for the Borghese Gallery

As we already know, getting into the Galleria Borghese is not as easy as it looks. If you previously made an attempt to buy an online ticket at the official website of Galleria Borghese, then you understand the predicament faced by many visitors.

Do you have an alternative?

Yes. In this article, I have outlined possible ways of grabbing a Borghese Gallery last-minute ticket from sources whose chances are better than the official website.

Why visit the Galleria Borghese when in Rome?

Most visitors to Rome are bound by tight schedules as part of their travel packages across Italy or limited resources when backpacking around Europe. Museums and art galleries scatter the city, creating a dilemma for a first time visitor who has no idea where to begin his or her search. All the finest aspects of modern-day Rome exist in the Galleria Borghese.

The Borghese Gallery is a world-renown private art gallery whose foundation was laid back in the 17th century by Cardinal Scipione Borghese. His former garden villa now houses the gallery. Few ancient Roman pieces are present, but you get to see 15th to 18th-century pieces marking the high and late renaissance eras. Bernini the renowned sculptor, Caravaggio, Titian, and Correggio the painters, among others.

Borghese Gallery is well organized to prevent unnecessary crowding. Using time reservation ticketing systems, everything is predetermined and viewing flows smoothly.

Reserve Tickets by Phone or Email

To be allowed access to the museum you must have a ticket reservation. Time slots are limited so strive to book ahead when the opportunity presents itself.

Book an exact time and date. The options are the regular ticket or a guided inside tour - either in English or Italian.

Phone booking can be done through the contact numbers shared above. Alternatively, you can use the Ticket One Cultural systems website. Visitors are to be there half an hour before their ticket activates - failure to which entry is denied. Booking this way is budget-friendly.

The Official website booking costs

On the official website tickets cost €24. To put the amount into context, that is €20 on the ticket, €2 on booking fees and an extra €2 commission. A guided tour goes for €28.50 and an extra €2 leaving the total figure at €30.50.

EU citizens between the ages of 18 to 25 buy their tickets at €13 (ticket at €11 and a booking fee €2) and €19.50 as their guided tour fee.

Any visitor below 18 years of age pays the €2 booking fee and €10.50 for a guided tour.

Can I enter the Roma Pass or OMNIA Vatican & Roma Pass for access

Yes. The Borghese Gallery accepts both Passes. The best-case scenario is a completely free entry or subsidized entry. Nevertheless, the pass holders still needs to make a booking in order to schedule their visit. An email directed to romapass@tosc.it or a call made to +39 06 32810 will help you make your booking. A reservation relayed through the phone is responded to directly. Alternatively, any communication made via the mail will be responded to within 48 hours.

What if there are no reserved tickets available for my dates in Rome?

What if I did not make an advance booking, it shouldn’t be a surprise if you find out that your tickets are sold out. Now, what next? There is another option to get what you want - but it will cost you.

Book a ticket via third party websites

There are several third-party websites that help travelers get a ticket in such situations. As long as you are comfortable parting with a premium charge, then all is set. Tickets range between €25 and €30 depending on the third-party site you currently use.

Point-of-note: The cheaper the site, the more difficult it is to cancel.

Guided museum tours on timed tickets are another alternative. An entourage-visit gives you 2 hours to make the most of that experience.

If nothing seems to work, go straight to the Borghese Gallery office the next morning and make an inquiry at their ticket desk. If there were unexpected cancellations or no-shows from any of the ticket holders at the expected time of reporting, the attendants can sell you their ticket. Must be sais that this strategy is a gamble, it might or might not work - depends on your chances.

Touring the Borghese Gallery - Self-tour or guided tour?

There are only three ways you can tour the Borghese Gallery. First, is where you reserve yourself a slot and go about touring the place on your own. Secondly, you can arrange for a museum staff guide to show you around. Finally, booking can be made through credible third-party tour guides.

If this was your first time and you would like to enjoy it alone, one of the museum’s rental audio guides (costing €5) or a guidebook can help you navigate through. Not much information remains available on the gallery or the artworks being displayed. This should help you maximize your visit.

A guided tour

Go for this option if you are an art enthusiast and would like to know more about each and every piece on display. When booking a guided tour, you can opt for the guided private tour or the guided group. The prices range from €45 (person) to 295 (group).

Ph: Bakusova / Shutterstock.com