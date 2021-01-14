Rome issues snow warning for 15 January

Snow warning in place for Lazio region on 15 January.
Rome has issued a snow warning for the Lazio region from the early hours of Friday 15 January.
The city's civil protection authority say the risk of snow tomorrow morning will remain for "six-12 hours."
The warning comes the day after the city issued guidelines to help residents cope in the event of snow and icy conditions.
It last snowed in Rome in February 2018, leading to two days of school closures, and before that it snowed in February 2012.
For details of the snow warning see city website.
