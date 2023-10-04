17.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 04 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mestre: 21 dead after bus crashes off Venice overpass
News Transport Top stories

Mestre: 21 dead after bus crashes off Venice overpass

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Venice mayor described scene as "apocalyptic".

At least 21 people died and 15 were injured on Tuesday evening when a bus crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire after falling close to electricity lines.

The accident happened at around 19.45 when the bus broke through a barrier in Mestre, the mainland town connected to Venice by a bridge over the lagoon.

Two of those killed were children while five of the 15 injured, all taken to nearby hospitals, were reportedly in critical condition.

The victims of the crash included five Ukrainians and one German, stated Venice prefect Michele Di Bari, while news agency ANSA reported that there were also French and Croatian citizens on board.

"The bus fell 30 metres and crumpled in on itself", Di Bari told RaiNews24, adding that it was a private vehicle transporting tourists to a campsite in Marghera.

The cause of the incident is not yet known however one line of enquiry being followed by investigators is that the 40-year-old Italian driver, who was among those killed, took ill at the wheel moments before the crash, as there were no apparent signs of braking on the road.

Italy’s interior minister Matteo Piantedosi told TG1 said that the bus was powered by methane, describing this as a possible "aggravating factor" in relation to the fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Among the first responders was a worker from Gambia, 27-year-old Boubacar Toure, who told RAI that he pulled "three or four people out of the flames, including a little girl. I also pulled out a dog."

The Patriarch of Venice, Bishop Francesco Moraglia, went to the crash site and prayed over the bodies of the victims who were lined up in a row and covered in blankets.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the crash as an "immense tragedy" and an "apocalyptic scene", declaring the city in mourning, while the governor of the surrounding Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that flags at public buildings would fly at half mast on Wednesday.

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and president Sergio Mattarella both expressed their condolences, with messages of condolence also coming from French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Ryder Cup: Rome shuts Metro B1 subway for four days

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy's public transport strike on Friday postponed until 9 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy public transport strike on Friday reduced to four hours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 29 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome adds extra subway trains for Ryder Cup

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome unveils bike locker service at subway stations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy Frecce Tricolori plane crash, five-year-old girl killed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -