Clocks spring forward on 27 March 2022

Central European Summer Time begins in Italy and across Europe on the night of 27 March 2022.

This weekend we will lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of sunlight when clocks "spring forward" by one hour at 02.00 Central European Time (CET) on Sunday 27 March.

The practice dates back to more than a century, before the advent of electricity, to take full advantage of all the daylight hours during the working day.

However it could be one of the last times that Europe is required to change its clocks. The European parliament recently voted to scrap daylight saving time at an EU level but the move has been put on hold due to complications with both Brexit and the covid-19 pandemic.

Under the plan the 27 member states will be required to choose either permanent summer time or winter time but must co-ordinate their choices to minimise risk of economic disruption in cross-border trade.

There are currently three different time zones in the EU: two countries operate under GMT (Ireland and Portugal, in addition to the UK), 17 have Central European Time (GMT+1) and eight have Eastern European Time (GMT+2).

The only country in Europe not to make the most of extra daylight hours during the summer is Iceland which stays on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) all year round.

Central European Summer Time (CEST) will be with us until Sunday 30 October 2022.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76673
Previous article Rome remembers the Fosse Ardeatine massacre

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber
General

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber

Italy set for a sunny New Year
General

Italy set for a sunny New Year

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Rome
General

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Rome

Italy's digital identity system: What is SPID and how do I get it?
General

Italy's digital identity system: What is SPID and how do I get it?

Italy marks 100 years of Unknown Soldier with Rome ceremony
General

Italy marks 100 years of Unknown Soldier with Rome ceremony

Clocks go back on Sunday 31 October
General

Clocks go back on Sunday 31 October

Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend
General

Ognissanti: Italy marks All Saints' Day with long weekend

Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome
General

Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome

Italy PM visits Amatrice 5 years after deadly earthquake
General

Italy PM visits Amatrice 5 years after deadly earthquake

Police set to break up 'out of control' rave near Rome
General

Police set to break up 'out of control' rave near Rome

What is Ferragosto and what is the holiday all about
General

What is Ferragosto and what is the holiday all about

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 8 cities
General

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 8 cities

Dutch tourist missing in lake near Rome
General

Dutch tourist missing in lake near Rome