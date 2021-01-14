A taste of ancient Rome: organic olive oil from the Palatine Hill

Organic extra virgin olive oil from trees on the Palatine Hill and Roman Forum.

Palatinum is the name of the extra virgin olive oil produced from the 200 olive trees growing on the Palatine Hill and Roman Forum.

The organic olive oil, described as superb and extremely pure, is produced on a non-commercial basis but will be available to taste during educational workshops in the future.

Behind the project is Parco archeologico del Colosseo, the archaeological park incorporating the Colosseum, Palatine Hill, Roman Forum and Domus Aurea.

In addition to olive oil, Parco Colosseo already produces Ambrosia organic honey as part of an urban beekeeping project, courtesy of 60,000 bees at two hives in an inaccessible area on the southern slopes of the Palatine.

The bee hives are located near the Temple of Magna Mater, in an area rich in wildflowers and ancient Mediterranean vegetation, as described by Pliny the Elder in Naturalis Historia.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Parco Colosseo now has its sights set on producing wine at the Barberini vineyard, which overlooks the Colosseum.

The chosen grape, as suggested by ancient texts, is called pantastica, and experts describe the landscape and position of the Vigna Barberini as ideal.