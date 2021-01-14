Rome's Colosseum to host Pompeii exhibition

The Colosseum is preparing to reopen to visitors on 16 January.

The Colosseum is to host an exhibition which will examine the history of the long-standing relationship between Rome and Pompeii.

The exhibition, titled Pompeii 79 AD. A Roman story, is hailed as unprecedented and will be held on the second tier of the Colosseum.

The ancient amphitheatre is currently closed due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions however, as long as the Lazio remains classified as a 'yellow zone,' the Colosseum intends to reopen to the public on 16 January.

The exhibition, which comprises almost 100 pieces, reconstructs the complex dialogue that linked the two most famous sites in Italian archaeology from the Second Samnite War to the eruption of 79 AD.

The display is centred around the reconstruction of social and cultural relations, traceable in particular through archaeological research, and is enriched by videos and virtual projections.

The show is divided into three large sections – the alliance phase, the Roman colony phase, the decline and end of Pompeii.

It also focuses on two crucial moments that shaped the long history of Pompeii: the Roman siege of 89 BC and the earthquake of 62 AD, up until the catastrophic event of 79 AD that brought about the destruction of the Vesuvian city while Rome continued on its path to become a metropolis without precedent.

Promoted by the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, with the scientific collaboration of the Parco archeologico di Pompei and the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, the exhibition was conceived and curated by the celebrated, recently-deceased archaeologist Mario Torelli.

For details see Parco Colosseo website.