Travel to Italy: Covid pass valid for US and UK visitors, says tourism minister

Italy's travel pass will be valid also for non-EU citizens, says Italian tourism minister.

Italy's new covid-19 'green' travel pass will be valid also for non-EU citizens, tourism minister Massimo Garavaglia said yesterday on Italian television.

The minister, speaking to SkyTg24, said the pass will be "valid for everyone" when it comes into force in mid-May, a month ahead of the planned EU travel pass.

Garavaglia noted that tourists from the US and UK together make up more than 30 per cent of foreign arrivals in Italy, and underlined that they were "high-spending visitors," reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The minister said the "very simple" rules will require visitors to Italy to prove that they have been vaccinated, have just tested negative or can prove they have recently recovered from covid-19.

The news was first announced on 4 May by premier Mario Draghi who said: "The time has come to book your holidays in Italy," adding: “Our mountains, our beaches, our cities are reopening.”

Currently those arriving in Italy from the EU must quarantine for five days on arrival however this requirement is expected to be dropped after it expires on 15 May.

Italy is among the EU countries most in favour of the EU travel pass, desperate to restart its crucial tourism sector which in pre-pandemic times generated some 13 per cent of the country's economic output.

More details on Italy's travel pass are expected to be clarified in the coming days.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy, in English, see the health ministry website.

 
