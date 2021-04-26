Colosseum reopens 7 days a week as Italy eases covid-19 rules

Rome's museums and archaeological sites reopen to visitors.

The Colosseum, along with the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, will reopen to the public seven days a week from Monday 26 April.

The move comes as Italy relaxes its coronavirus restrictions in most of the country, with the Lazio region around Rome now classified as a lower-risk 'yellow' zone.

The Colosseum archaeological park will be open daily, from 10.30 until 19.15 (last entry 18.15) with online booking mandatory and visitors given time-slots.

The novelty of being permitted to open at weekends has been extended to all museums and archaeological sites in the country's yellow zones after previously being allowed to open only on weekdays.

Parco archeologico del Colosseo director Alfonsina Russo told AgCult that conservation work and restorations have continued at full pace throughout the last year of extended closures and partial openings.

Russo said that the "intense works" caring for the park's priceless heritage will allow for the opening of new spaces to visit, closed for decades - such as the Domus Tiberiana - "within the year."

Visitors to the Colosseum, entered exclusively from the Sperone Valadier, will follow a one-way route around the ancient amphitheatre, in line with Italy's covid-19 protocols.

The Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, included in the €16 Colosseum ticket and valid for 24 hours, will also be accessed by a single entrance from the Via Sacra / Arch of Titus.

Lazio's move to yellow comes as Italy prepares to "open up" many of its closed businesses from today, under a new decree easing rules affecting internal travel, restaurants, schools and businesses.

The gradual relaxing of restrictions will see restaurants and bars in the Italian capital permitted to serve people at outdoor tables for both lunch and dinner, although Italy's 22.00 curfew remains in effect.

In addition to museums, Rome's cinemas, theatres and live music venues can also reopen from today, with restrictions relating to attendance capacity and social distancing.

General Info

Website https://parcocolosseo.it/en/visit/opening-times-and-tickets/24h-colosseo-foro-romano-palatino/
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74455
Previous article The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome reopens restaurants, cinemas and museums as Italy eases covid-19 curbs
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome reopens restaurants, cinemas and museums as Italy eases covid-19 curbs

Covid-19: Rome and Lazio region in yellow zone from 26 April says Zingaretti
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome and Lazio region in yellow zone from 26 April says Zingaretti

Italy to reopen museums at weekends in covid yellow zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen museums at weekends in covid yellow zones

Covid-19: Italian government approves new decree to 'reopen' Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian government approves new decree to 'reopen' Italy

Italy to ease covid-19 restrictions from 26 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to ease covid-19 restrictions from 26 April

Italy's health minister hints at easing of covid-19 restrictions in May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's health minister hints at easing of covid-19 restrictions in May

Italy gets first batch of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy gets first batch of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine

Italy's first 'Covid-Free' trains to serve Rome-Milan from 16 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's first 'Covid-Free' trains to serve Rome-Milan from 16 April

San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia
Coronavirus in Italy

San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April