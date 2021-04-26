Colosseum reopens 7 days a week as Italy eases covid-19 rules

Rome's museums and archaeological sites reopen to visitors.

The Colosseum, along with the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, will reopen to the public seven days a week from Monday 26 April.

The move comes as Italy relaxes its coronavirus restrictions in most of the country, with the Lazio region around Rome now classified as a lower-risk 'yellow' zone.

The Colosseum archaeological park will be open daily, from 10.30 until 19.15 (last entry 18.15) with online booking mandatory and visitors given time-slots.

The novelty of being permitted to open at weekends has been extended to all museums and archaeological sites in the country's yellow zones after previously being allowed to open only on weekdays.

Parco archeologico del Colosseo director Alfonsina Russo told AgCult that conservation work and restorations have continued at full pace throughout the last year of extended closures and partial openings.

Russo said that the "intense works" caring for the park's priceless heritage will allow for the opening of new spaces to visit, closed for decades - such as the Domus Tiberiana - "within the year."

Visitors to the Colosseum, entered exclusively from the Sperone Valadier, will follow a one-way route around the ancient amphitheatre, in line with Italy's covid-19 protocols.

The Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill, included in the €16 Colosseum ticket and valid for 24 hours, will also be accessed by a single entrance from the Via Sacra / Arch of Titus.

Lazio's move to yellow comes as Italy prepares to "open up" many of its closed businesses from today, under a new decree easing rules affecting internal travel, restaurants, schools and businesses.

The gradual relaxing of restrictions will see restaurants and bars in the Italian capital permitted to serve people at outdoor tables for both lunch and dinner, although Italy's 22.00 curfew remains in effect.

In addition to museums, Rome's cinemas, theatres and live music venues can also reopen from today, with restrictions relating to attendance capacity and social distancing.