Italy to reopen museums at weekends in covid yellow zones

Cultural venues in Italy prepare to reopen from 26 April as the government relaxes covid-19 restrictions.

Italy's museums in areas classified as 'yellow zones' under the country's system of coronavirus restrictions will be permitted to reopen from Monday 26 April, the culture ministry has announced.

Museums will reopen according to the covid safety protocols already in place before the last closure, with the difference that they will be allowed to open at weekends.

Under the former restrictions, museums, galleries and archaeological sites were only able to open on weekdays, with weekend visits banned.

The change, included in Italy's latest emergency decree approved on 21 April, will require visitors to book weekend visits at least one day in advance, either online or by telephone.

The other key novelty in the new decree is the reopening of theatres, cinemas, concert halls and live music clubs - after being closed for more than a year - in the country's yellow zones.

Those attending performances and screenings will be subject to strict covid protocols such as sitting in pre-assigned seats, while those who are not cohabiting must keep an interpersonal distance of at least one metre.

The number of people permitted cannot exceed 50 per cent of the venue's authorised capacity, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators for outdoor shows and 500 for indoor shows, for each single room.

For full details see the culture ministry website.