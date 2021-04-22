Italy to reopen museums at weekends in covid yellow zones

Cultural venues in Italy prepare to reopen from 26 April as the government relaxes covid-19 restrictions.

Italy's museums in areas classified as 'yellow zones' under the country's system of coronavirus restrictions will be permitted to reopen from Monday 26 April, the culture ministry has announced.

Museums will reopen according to the covid safety protocols already in place before the last closure, with the difference that they will be allowed to open at weekends.

Under the former restrictions, museums, galleries and archaeological sites were only able to open on weekdays, with weekend visits banned.

The change, included in Italy's latest emergency decree approved on 21 April, will require visitors to book weekend visits at least one day in advance, either online or by telephone.

The other key novelty in the new decree is the reopening of theatres, cinemas, concert halls and live music clubs - after being closed for more than a year - in the country's yellow zones.

Those attending performances and screenings will be subject to strict covid protocols such as sitting in pre-assigned seats, while those who are not cohabiting must keep an interpersonal distance of at least one metre.

The number of people permitted cannot exceed 50 per cent of the venue's authorised capacity, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators for outdoor shows and 500 for indoor shows, for each single room.

For full details see the culture ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74438
Previous article Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italian government approves new decree to 'reopen' Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian government approves new decree to 'reopen' Italy

Italy to ease covid-19 restrictions from 26 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to ease covid-19 restrictions from 26 April

Italy's health minister hints at easing of covid-19 restrictions in May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's health minister hints at easing of covid-19 restrictions in May

Italy gets first batch of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy gets first batch of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine

Italy's first 'Covid-Free' trains to serve Rome-Milan from 16 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's first 'Covid-Free' trains to serve Rome-Milan from 16 April

San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia
Coronavirus in Italy

San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome