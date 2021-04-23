Covid-19: Rome and Lazio region in yellow zone from 26 April says Zingaretti

Lazio region to become a yellow zone from Monday says Zingaretti, ahead of formal announcement from health ministry today.

The Lazio region around Rome will turn 'yellow' from 26 April, under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions, the region's president Nicola Zingaretti announced on Thursday afternoon.

Lazio's move to the lower-risk yellow zone, set to be confirmed later today by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza, comes as Italy prepares to 'open up' many of its closed businesses next week.

"From Monday we will be in the yellow zone, finally," Zingaretti said on Italian television programme Oggi è un altro giorno, however he warned that people must not let down their guard.

The move to yellow will mean that restaurants, bars and all catering venues will be able to serve people at outdoor tables - for lunch and dinner - however the nationwide curfew of 22.00 remains in place.

It will also mean that Rome's museums and archaeological sites can reopen from Monday (or Tuesday, given that most Roman museums are closed on Mondays), under strict visiting protocols and with the addition of one important novelty:

Museums in Italy's yellow zones will now be permitted to open at weekends - with reservations required at least one day in advance - as confirmed on 22 April by the Italian culture ministry.

Yesterday's announcement from Zingaretti comes as the Lazio region opens a covid-19 vaccination hub at Rome's fabled Cinecittà film studios.

Photo credit: Boris-B / Shutterstock.com.
