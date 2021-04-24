Rome reopens restaurants, cinemas and museums as Italy eases covid-19 curbs

Lazio region around Rome turns 'yellow' on 26 April under Italy's colour-coded system of coronavirus restrictions.

Italy is relaxing its covid-19 restrictions in most of the country - including the Lazio region around Rome - with the return of the lower-risk 'yellow zone' from Monday 26 April.

Lazio's move to yellow zone comes as Italy prepares to "open up" many of its closed businesses next week, under a new decree easing rules affecting internal travel, restaurants, schools and businesses.

The gradual relaxing of restrictions will see restaurants and bars in the Italian capital permitted to serve people at outdoor tables for both lunch and dinner, although Italy's 22.00 curfew remains in effect.

Museums and archaeological sites in Rome will reopen to visitors, with reservations required at least one day in advance for weekend visits.

Rome's cinemas, theatres and live music venues can also reopen from Monday in the yellow areas, with strict protocols relating to attendance capacity and social distancing.

The move will see 13 regions and two autonomous provinces return to yellow zones after weeks of Italy being divided between high-risk red and medium-risk orange zones.

Sardinia is to remain a red zone from Monday, while the orange zones will be Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta.

