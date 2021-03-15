Rome's museums fall silent again under new lockdown

Mausoleum of Augustus closes again after just two weeks.

Rome's museums and archaeological sites have closed their doors once more, due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, after the Lazio region was placed in a maximum level red zone.

The zona rossa measures, in effect from 15 March until at least 5 April, have been extended to half the country as Italy battles a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The closure comes exactly a year after Italy's museums were shut in the first nationwide lockdown, before reopening on various dates between May and June last year.

Museums and archaeological sites were then closed again last November and reopened on 1 February this year.

Their reopening however was short-lived as six weeks later the capital's museums are now all closed again - for the third time in a year - from the Colosseum to the Vatican Museums.

The closure is particularly poignant for the Mausoleum of Augustus which reopened just two weeks ago, after 14 years, with demand so high that it sold out of tickets until 30 June.

The backlog of visits cancelled due to the lockdwn closure is now likely to make it even more difficult to book a visit to the tomb of Rome's first emperor.

The city also missed out on the historical re-enactment of Julius Caesar's assassination today, while the Torlonia Marbles exhibition once again goes back under wraps, for now. 

Photo credit: Vasilii L / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74080
Previous article Irish in Italy celebrate St Patrick's Day online

RELATED ARTICLES

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer

Italy braced for tougher covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy braced for tougher covid-19 restrictions

Rome taxis take over-80s for covid vaccine for free
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome taxis take over-80s for covid vaccine for free

Italy's President Mattarella gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan