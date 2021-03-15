Rome's museums fall silent again under new lockdown
Mausoleum of Augustus closes again after just two weeks.
Rome's museums and archaeological sites have closed their doors once more, due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, after the Lazio region was placed in a maximum level red zone.
The zona rossa measures, in effect from 15 March until at least 5 April, have been extended to half the country as Italy battles a new wave of coronavirus infections.
The backlog of visits cancelled due to the lockdwn closure is now likely to make it even more difficult to book a visit to the tomb of Rome's first emperor.
The city also missed out on the historical re-enactment of Julius Caesar's assassination today, while the Torlonia Marbles exhibition once again goes back under wraps, for now.
