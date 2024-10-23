Rome faces public transport strike on Monday 28 October

Strike to affect ATAC transport services in Rome.

Rome commuters face disruption to local bus and subway services on Monday 28 October due to a 24-hour strike by public transport workers.

The strike, called by the USB and Orsa trade unions, is scheduled from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's website.

The strike will affect the ATAC municipal public transport network across the city but will not involve bus routes operated in the suburbs by private companies, the city said.

Rome public transport workers did not join the nationwide strike staged in other Italian cities including Milan and Turin on 18 October.

The industrial action is the latest in a series of strikes in Italy that have affected air travel, trains and local public transport in October.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.